France: IndiGo takes delivery of its first ATR 72-600 aircraft in Toulouse

[India], November 17 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines on Friday took delivery of its first ATR (aircraft manufacturer) 72-600 aircraft (VT-IYA) during a ceremony held at ATR headquarters in Toulouse, France.

The airline and ATR had announced earlier this year an agreement for the acquisition of 50 ATR 72-600s.

While speaking at the event, Aditya Ghosh, President of IndiGo, said, "By taking delivery of this first ATR 72-600, we are now one step closer to the launch of our Turboprop operations by the end of this year. We are excited at the opportunity of once again being able to redefine air travel in India by bringing the reliability and efficiency of IndiGo's operations to towns and regions in our country which so far have been devoid of reliable air service or have been subject to exorbitant air fares. My sincere thanks to the team at ATR, as we say at IndiGo, we are all set and TURBOCHARGED!".

In a statement IndiGo Authorities said, "Today's delivery represents a major step in the airline's ambitious plan to further develop its fleet with the introduction of fuel-efficient and cost-effective ATR 72-600s, thus expanding its regional footprint and bringing air connectivity to smaller Indian airports and communities". "The introduction of the new ATR fleet goes in line with the Indian government's Regional Connectivity Scheme, which aims to boost economic development, employment and tourism by connecting small and remote cities. Under this scheme 100 new airports are expected to be created in the next three years," statement read. The ATR 72-600 is the most popular regional aircraft in its category. Its unbeatable economics and operational versatility at small airfields makes it the perfect tool to support IndiGo's plans to build its regional network in India. "The ATR 72-600's feature seat and trip costs that are respectively 10 percent and 20 percent lower than those of other in-production turboprops. They also feature the most modern cabin interiors, specifically designed for ATR by the Italian firm Giugiaro, with thinner seats, larger overhead bins and LED lightening for an optimal passenger experience. With its new ATR 72-600s IndiGo will be able to offer their passengers affordable fares, while opening new routes throughout the country, thus contributing to developing local economies and strengthening social links", the statement added. Meanwhile, ATR's Chief Executive Officer, Christian Scherer said, "IndiGo is a much respected airline which pays particular attention to every single detail relating to quality. Today's delivery to such a renowned airline underlines the quality and the suitability of the ATR -600 and shows why it is unrivalled in the regional market". Coming to the features, about the ATR 72-600: -Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats -Engines: Pratt and Whitney 127M -Maximum power at take-off: 2,750 horse power per engine -Maximum weight at take-off: 23,000 Kg -Maximum load: 7,500 Kg -Maximum range with full passenger load: 900 nautical miles (1,665 Km) (ANI)