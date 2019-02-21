Free air travel a huge relief for paramilitary forces in J-K sector, says Jitendra Singh

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the decision of air travel for all Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir sector will be a huge relief for paramilitary forces.

“The decision of allowing free travel to paramilitary personnel who choose to travel regardless to their rank or their official or personal travel will be a huge relief for paramilitary forces. This will be applicable whether they are on duty or going on leave,” Singh added.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, all CAPF personnel will be entitled to air travel on the Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors. The decision will immediately benefit approximately 7,80,000 personnel of the CAPF in the ranks of Constable, Head Constable and ASI who were otherwise not eligible earlier. This includes a journey on duty and journey on leave, i.e; while going on leave from Jammu and Kashmir to home and return. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beginning from One Rank and One Pension, there have been a series of revolutionary reforms undertaken, which were waiting for last 65 years, intended to enhance the morale of our security forces.” The decision comes in the wake of Pulwama suicide attack in which nearly 40 security personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed into a CRPF convoy when it was moving from Jammu to Srinagar. (ANI)