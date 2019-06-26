Free bus-metro ride for women on agenda of Delhi Cabinet's Thursday meeting

[India], June 5 (ANI): The free bus-metro ride for women in the national capital is likely to come up for discussion among other issues during the Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to take place on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to have a discussion on the scheme and its possible road map for the implementation. The decision, if implemented, will have a huge financial burden on the state exchequer.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the calling of a special session of the Legislative Assembly. Sources said Chief Minister Kejriwal will also take feedback from ministers about the growing demand for water and electricity in the city-state.

Sources said all the ministers will also give their feedback about the surprise inspections carried out in their respective departments in recent times to Chief Minister Kejriwal. On Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took the feedback on free services for women in metro and buses by travelling in a bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). (ANI)