Free coaching for Telangana SC/ST, BC Police aspirants

June 20 (ANI): The Tribal Welfare Department of Telangana Government has decided to provide free coaching to eligible SC/ST/BC Candidates in the state for police constable/SI and RPF Examinations for two months.

The coaching classes will be held from the month of July at PETC, Bhadrachalam, Warangal, Utnoor and Hyderabad.

The eligible candidates who are willing to take the classes have to apply online on the website http://studycircle.cgg.gov.in, which has been extended from June 20, 2018, to June 23, 2018.

The ST candidates of Telangana whose annual income is below Rs 1.5 lakhs in rural area and Rs 2 lakhs in urban are also eligible to apply.(ANI)