Free Diagnostic Facilities at AIIMS

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday stated that all life saving and emergency drugs including crystalloids as well as investigation and diagnostic procedures are provided free of cost to all patients attending the casualty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"In AIIMS hospital, life-saving and emergency drugs including crystalloids as well as investigation and diagnostic procedures are being provided free to all patients attending the casualty. As regards to the hospitalised patients, all medicines and surgical consumables are provided free of cost in case of below poverty line (BPL) patients, for the duration they are admitted," clarified Choubey in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The poor patients who do not hold a valid BPL card are also provided with all medicines and surgical consumables required for their treatment from the hospital without any charge, depending on case to case basis, on the recommendation of doctors treating them and as ascertained by the Medical Social Service Officers. All diagnostic and therapeutic facilities are being provided to the entitled patients as per the approved packages under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. (ANI)