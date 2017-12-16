Freedom of judiciary is cornerstone of democracy: President Kovind

[India], December 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday termed freedom of the judiciary as a 'cornerstone' of the Indian democracy.

The president made this remark after laying the foundation of 'Nyaya Gram', a residential and training complex of Allahabad High Court, here.

"India's credibility is enhanced by a fearless and independent judiciary," he said.

"The citizens have faith in the judiciary. And yet common people tend to avoid knocking on its door. It is important to change this situation," he added.

Expressing hope that the Nyaya Gram project would prove to be a milestone in fulfilling the requirements of the high court, the President said it was necessary to strengthen the judicial infrastructure. "The training of judicial officers is very important to improve the efficiency and quality of the lower courts. There is a plan to establish a judicial academy on the Nyaya Gram campus," he said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government was always ready to provide assistance for strengthening the judicial infrastructure. He also urged both bench and bar to be alert while admitting PILs as some of them were sham and filed for the sake of publicity.(ANI)