French tourists thrashed by locals in UP's Mirzapur

[India], December 10 (ANI): In yet another incident of its kind, a group of foreign tourists, including women, was allegedly beaten up and molested in Ahraura area of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday by a group of local boys.

However, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested four local boys in this regard.

All the 11 tourists were natives of France.

The injured tourists were shifted to the Mirzapur hospital for further treatment.

"Some of local boys abused, molested and thrashed all the tourists. When I tried to stop the attackers, they also started thrashing me. The attackers called more people to attack us. In defence, we also started attacking them,"Riya Dutt, an Indian friend of French tourist told ANI.

"We were going back suddenly some people came and started insulting us. These people start attacking us with sticks. One of my friend is badly injured," one of the injured tourists said. More details are awaited. Few days ago, a German national was beaten up by a man at a railway Station in Sonbhadra district of UP because he unintentionally ignored a man's greeting. Also, a Swiss couple was thrashed at Fatehpur Sikri on October 26. (ANI)