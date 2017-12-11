French tourists thrashed in UP's Mirzapur; 4 arrested

[India], December 11 (ANI): Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged thrashing of French tourists in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

With these arrest, the total number of people arrested in the case rose to eight.

A group of foreign tourists were allegedly beaten up and molested in Ahraura area of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday by a group of local boys.

All of them were natives of France.

Recently, a German national was beaten up by a man at a railway Station in Sonbhadra district of UP because he unintentionally ignored a man's greeting. (ANI)