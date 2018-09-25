French vessel carrying Commander Tomy reaches Amsterdam

[India], Sept.25 (ANI): French fishing vessel Osiris carrying the Golden Globe Race (GGR) skipper and Indian Naval officer, Commander Abhilash Tomy, reached off Amsterdam isle on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy further confirmed that the GGR skipper would soon be transferred to hospital for medical evaluation.

"Fisheries vessel Osiris reached off Amsterdam isle by 9:30 am. The survey was carried out for suitability of the jetty & the vessel is now going alongside the island. Golden Globe Race skipper & CDR Abhilash Tomy to be subsequently transferred to hospital for medical evaluation," the Indian Navy wrote on Twitter.

"It is high standard; I have no words to praise our government and the Navy. It was a massive operation to rescue an individual from such a long distance and from the open sea," Commander Abhilash's father VC Tomy told ANI. Tomy who was representing India when he met with an accident in the GGR 2018. He was rescued on Monday. On September 21, he suffered a back injury after the yacht was dismasted due to extremely rough weather and sea condition in the Indian Ocean. The naval officer is the only Indian to have circumnavigated the globe non-stop on the legendary sail Yacht INSV Mhadei. He was awarded Kirti Chakra in 2013 by then President of India Pranab Mukherjee. He is also a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. (ANI)