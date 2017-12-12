Fresh snowfall blankets Jammu and Kashmir, brings cheer to residents

(Image tweeted by @JandKTourism)





Srinagar: Srinagar city received season's first snowfall on Tuesday as higher reaches both in the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley received moderate snowfall.





"Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam also received moderate snowfall," the Met said. Plains in the Jammu region have been receiving rainfall since Monday morning.





"The present weather conditions are likely to continue during Wednesday and Thursday after which the western disturbance active over Jammu and Kashmir will start weakening," an official of the Met Department said.



Residents here were pleasantly surprised to see a thin blanket of snow covering the landscape in the morning.

"This is Kashmir. Without snow the landscape looks orphaned. If the government is able to provide basic amenities to the people, winter is undoubtedly the best season in Kashmir," said Nisar Hussain, a retired chief engineer who lives in Gogjibagh.

Snowfall in Gulmarg has brightened the prospects of winter sports at its ski resort.

The weather office said the minimum temperature was minus 0.2 in Srinagar and 0.1 in Pahalgam. While Gulmarg at minus 6.5 was the coldest place in the state on Tuesday, the Met said.

The minimum temperature was minus 1.4 in Leh and minus three degrees in Kargil towns of the Ladakh region.

Jammu city recorded 12.5, Katra town 9.2, Batote 0.2, Bannihal minus 0.1, Bhaderwah 0.2 and Udhampur 10.2 as the minimum temperatures.

Traffic department officials said fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector and heavy rains in other parts of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway have led to the closure of the nearly 300-km long highway.

"As a precautionary measure, no traffic will be allowed from either side on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today. Travellers are advised to contact our control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar before undertaking the journey," an official of the traffic department said here.

Snowfall has also closed the Mughal Road that connects the Kashmir Valley with Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu region.