Fresh snowfall in Shimla's Khara Pathar

[India], Mar. 21(ANI): Shimla has been experiencing fresh snowfall since early hours of Wednesday in its Khara Pathar village.

Khara Pathar is a tiny village situated at a distance of around 77 kilometres from the state capital of Shimla and is the source of the River Giri Ganga.

It is expected that not only it will cheer the tourism industry but also apple growers and other farmers in Shimla. Normal life can also be disrupted in the upper Shimla area as roads will be covered with snow.

The minimum temperature in the capital has plunged by three degrees Celsius and was recorded at 5 degrees. (ANI)