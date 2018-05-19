Fresh thunderstorm hits Delhi-NCR

[India], May 19 (ANI): The National Capital Region (NCR) and its adjoining areas witnessed a fresh thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon with gusty winds, followed by rain in some parts.

The minimum temperature recorded in the afternoon was 29 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature, on the other hand, was nearly 42 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Saturday morning had issued a forecast of a thunderstorm in various parts of Delhi and NCR.

The warning came after deadly storms on May 13 and 14 claimed over 80 lives across five states in the country.

Earlier on May 2, at least 100 people died in north India and some other states, because of thunderstorms. (ANI)