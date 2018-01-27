Fresh violence in UP's Kasganj; 2 shops, bus torched

Lucknow: Fresh violence erupted in curfew-bound Kasganj city today with miscreants torching two shops and a bus, even as nine people were arrested in connection with yesterday's clashes that left a boy dead and injured two others, police said.

The area remained tensed after clashes had broken out on Republic Day following reported stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad volunteers on Mathura-Bareilly highway.

Following the clashes curfew was imposed in the city. According to police, miscreants torched two shops and a bus. Fire department personnel have been sent to the scene. The Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted that they have arrested at least nine people in connection with the clashes yesterday. 'A complaint has been filed at Kasganj police station and nine persons involved have been arrested so far. A special team has been constituted and we are trying to arrest others involved,' the police said. A 16-year-old boy was killed and two persons were injured in the clashes yesterday, according to District Magistrate R P Singh. "It seems the (stone pelting) incident was not pre-planned (sic), but spontaneous," Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar has said. "The troublemakers are being identified, and stringent action will be initiated against them. The district administration has been able to control the situation so far, but additional forces will be called to ensure that the situation does not worsen," he has said.