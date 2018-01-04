Friends of MP conclave begins in Indore

[India], Jan. 04 (ANI): With over 300 participants from across the globe, the 'Friends of MP' conclave began in Indore on Wednesday.

Set up on the lines of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, people of Madhya Pradesh's origin residing in other countries are participating in the two-day event.

'"Friends of MP' is not for the people of Madhya Pradesh alone but for all who shares a bond of love and predilection for the state. I, wholeheartedly, welcome all of you and the Indian Women's cricket team to the Friends of MP Conclave, 2018," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at the conclave.

The event started off with a performance by the Indian Ocean band. The felicitation ceremony for the Indian women's cricket team was another highlight of the evening, wherein the chief minister presented a sum of Rs 50 lakh to the team. "Our effort is that people who have come to attend the Friends of MP Conclave, their aspiration to do something for MP fulfils. It will be an open platform for the exchange of ideas for creating a new MP," Chouhan told media at a press conference ahead of the conclave. The first edition of the event was held in the U.S. in 2016 and the second one in the U.K, last year. (ANI)