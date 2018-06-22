From 15,000 ft in the air to prisons: Yoga fever grips India

[India], June 21 (ANI): With the fourth International Yoga Day being observed across the world today, Indians took part in the celebrations with great fervour irrespective of terrain or altitude.

Wing Commanders K. B. S. Sanyal and Gajanand Yadav of Indian Air Force performed Vayu Namaskar and Vayu Padmasan at 15000 feet after jumping out of an aircraft!

Inmates at Pune's Yerawada Central Jail also performed Yoga on the occasion.

More than 500 soldiers from Nagpur and Kamptee Military Stations took part in the celebrations at Sitabuldi Fort in Nagpur.

Paramilitary forces also joined in the proceedings at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The Airports Authority of India officials celebrated with a few 'asanas' on the occasion. Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Sanjay Gandhi attended a yoga session with moms-to-be and interacted with them. The Press Information Bureau took to their Twitter handle to give a glimpse of the minister performing yoga with the expecting mothers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with around 50,000 yoga enthusiasts, kick-started India's International Yoga Day celebrations at Dehradun's Forest Research Institute. He termed yoga as the "unifying force of the world" that has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga asanas at Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)