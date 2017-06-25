From Emergency to Yoga, Here's what PM spoke in Mann ki Baat-33

[India], June 25 (ANI): From remembering Emergency by calling it the 'darkest hour' in the Indian democracy, to praising ISRO for its highly successful space mission programmes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts on various topics in the 33rd edition of the monthly radio programme- Mann Ki Baat.

Here are the highlights from the Prime Minister's address today:

1. Car festival of Lord Jagannath, Rath Yatra being celebrated in several parts of country with great piety and fervour: PM Modi.

2. PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Eid and Ramzan and hailed the diversity of the nation 3. On sanitation, PM Modi asked the people to work together for a clean India 4. He cited the example of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh who decided to build toilets in the holy month of Ramzan. 5. The movement to clean India is a mass movement. It is no longer restricted to governments alone: PM Modi. 6. People in a village in Bijnor did not accept money from the administration to build toilets. They did it themselves. This is heartening."? : PM Modi 7. We have to work together for a clean India: PM Modi 8. PM Modi also remembered the emergency period and praised the role of political leader Jayaprakash Narayan. 9. Talking about Yoga, PM Modi said, "The whole world woke up on World Yoga Day. From?China, Peru and Paris, the world knows about Yoga day. 10. Modi hailed ISRO's achievements and said the India's Mars Mission completed a year. 11. On sports, the Prime Minister said that children shouldn't be discouraged from following a career in sports. He congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for his victory in the Indonesian Open.(ANI)