From humble 2 seats to second-term: PM Modi recalls BJP's journey at victory address

[India], May 23 (ANI): Hailing the BJP's stellar victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday recalled the party's journey of 'do se dubara' (from having two MPs to returning for a second term).

Addressing euphoric party workers at BJP headquarters, PM Modi said, "It is BJP's specialty that even though we have hit the count of two (MPs), but we never lost our way. We did not forget our ideals. We did not stop, did not bow, neither felt tired. There was a time when we were two, still, we have come back again now. This two to second-term journey has been filled with lots of ups and downs."

Modi asserting that crores of party workers have a single aim of bringing laurels to mother India. "If someone has won, it is Hindustan that has won, it is democracy that has won, it's public that has won, and therefore, all BJP and NDA people with humility dedicate this victory to the public. I congratulate all the winners, no matter from which party or which region they contested," he said. PM Modi also opined that the thumping majority earned by the BJP will make 'political pundits' change their thinking and said, "I was busy today. So I couldn't pay attention to results. I don't have much information about it. But I was briefed by the party president. I will see it in detail. But from what he told me, that itself indicates that political pundits will have to change their 20th-century thinking." He also outlined the greater participation of people in the elections and said, "Crores of party workers have today filled the 'jholi' of this 'fakir'. I want to bow to the 130 crore people of India. Since the country got independence, so many elections took place, but the maximum voting took place in this election, and that too in 40-42 degree temperature." BJP is moving towards an easy majority with leads and wins on over 300 seats out of 542 parliamentary constituencies. With a swarming sea of supporters, BJP headquarter at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital is witnessing colourful celebrations since afternoon, right after initial trends signaled the party's victory. (ANI)