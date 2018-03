[India], Mar 16 (ANI): A student in a government school in Ghaziabad was spotted carrying bricks to a construction site inside the school campus.

One of the teachers said, "He is mentally challenged. We stop him from carrying bricks but he goes back to do the same."

However, contradicting the teacher's claims, the student said that he was asked to bring the bricks by the labourers working in the school. (ANI)