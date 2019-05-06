'Frustrated' Speedbreaker didi arresting those who are chanting 'Jai Shri Ram': PM Modi slams Mamata

[India], May 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Modi on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of playing politics over cyclone Fani saying she refused to take his call for discussing the situation in the state.

"Before coming here, I went to Odisha to take stock of the destruction in areas affected by cyclone Fani. I am very well aware of the situation in West Bengal. Speedbreaker Didi has tried to play politics even on cyclone Fani. I tried to get in touch with Mamata Didi but her arrogance is such that she refused to talk to me, I tried again but she did not get in touch. She does not care for the people of West Bengal," he said addressing a public meeting here.

Arriving from Odisha after making an aerial survey of the affected parts with Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, Modi also said that Banerjee refused to sit with him for a review meeting on the issue. "Due to this attitude of the speedbreaker Didi, there is a brake on the development work in West Bengal. Speedbreaker Didi, who is filled with arrogance, even said no the review meeting which I wanted to do here with the official regarding cyclone Fani. I want to assure the people here that the central government is standing with the people of West Bengal and helping the state government in all ways in the restoration work," he added. Intensifying his attack on Banerjee he said she has become "frustrated" and was arresting those who are chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. "Didi is so frustrated these days that she doesn't even want to talk about God. The situation is such that Didi is arresting and jailing those who are chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'," Modi said. He also questioned why Banerjee didn not praise the country when UN designated Mazhoor Azhar as a global terrorist. "Have you ever heard Mamata praising the country even once? Maybe, she is afraid that if she will say anything on Masood Azhar, then her vote bank will be in danger," the prime minister said. (ANI)