'Frustrated' Tej Pratap trying to disturb my son's wedding: Sushil Modi

[India], November 22 (ANI): Condemning former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav's threat to beat him up, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Wednesday said the former was trying to disturb his son's wedding out of frustration.

Speaking to ANI, the deputy chief minister said, "Tej Pratap is frustrated and hence he is threatening to disturb my son's wedding. It is very sad. Why is he bringing politics into this? I had respectfully attended weddings of Lalu ji's children and I believe he must talk to his son about this."

Earlier, Tej Pratap, elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, had threatened to beat up the deputy chief minister. In a video that has gone viral, Tej Pratap is seen threatening to beat Modi during his son's wedding at the latter's residence. Pratap said, "We are not scared and our fight will go on, (we) will enter his house and beat him up. If I go to his son's marriage, I will expose him." (ANI)