FTII organises first photography workshop in Srinagar

[India] Jun 19(ANI): The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), organised a three week long photograph workshop to promote digital photography here.

The aim of the workshop is to create a platform for the youth as photography is the only medium that can highlight the beauty, culture, traditions, and general life of Kashmir which is commonly known as a photographer's paradise.

The Foundation Course was particularly on both photography and screenplay writing but youngsters showed a keen interest in photography specifically.

"As it's a foundation course, we have taught them basic things in different photography genres. We are trying to give them an insight into the photography industry and the equipments used there." FTII Pune trainer Faheem Ahmad Faheem told ANI. The participants were excited to get a chance to attend this type of workshop where they learned many things about professional photography in both theory and practical classes. "Photography is my passion. I want to thank FTII for giving us a platform for the first time where photographers like me can brush up our talent.There should be more workshops like this," said a participant. (ANI)