FTII student missing post-suspension orders

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): A student of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Manoj Kumar has gone missing since January 13 after he was suspended from all academic activity of the institute.

Soon after receiving the missing report of Manoj, an Art Direction and Production Design student, FTII officials informed the Pune Police and lodged an FIR.

Talking to ANI, FTII Director B Kainthola said: "FTII has already lodged a missing complaint with local police in Pune. A police inquiry is now on. We are hopeful that he will return to the campus." (ANI)