Fuel price hike: Goa Congress leader reaches Collectorate in tonga

[India], May 24 (ANI): To protest against the continuous rise in the fuel prices, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar on Thursday rode a horse-driven tonga to the North Goa Collectorate.

"Driving by a two-wheeler or a car is getting more and more expensive for the common man. That is why we used a tonga driven by a horse to travel to the Collectorate," Chodankar told ANI.

"The Centre has made a record of the highest rates of petrol and diesel. I don't think anyone would be able to break this record. The Central government has cheated the poor people. They have forced us to go back in time and ride tonga. Through this protest, we want them to bring fuel price under Goods and Services Tax (GST)," he added.

He was joined by former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat, opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar and Congress MLA Alex Reginald. Petrol prices rose by 30 paise in most metropolitans on Wednesday, leaving common man hassled. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs. 85 per litre, whereas in New Delhi, the rate has crossed Rs. 77 for a litre. Following the hike in fuel prices, workers of various opposition parties including Congress, All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are staging protests in various parts of the country. (ANI)