'Fuel price hike issue to be resolved in next couple days'

[India], May 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the government officials are taking the issue of fuel price hike seriously and a solution to the problem would be reached in the next couple of days.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah responded to the issue of fuel price hike by saying the Centre was deliberating on the issue, "The government is taking the matter of oil prices seriously. Petroleum minister will have a meeting with the officials of the oil companies. We are trying to work out a formula to reduce the prices in the next three to four days."

The recent hike in prices of petrol and diesel has triggered public outrage in various parts of the country. The BJP President also informed about the 'Gram Swaraj Abhiyan', an experiment conducted in 16,850 villages. "The 'Gram Swaraj Abhiyan' is a unique experiment that the BJP government took up from April 14 to May 5. Since independence, it was the first time that a government undertook to make 16,850 villages problem-free," he said. Under the inititative, seven governmental schemes were taken up, namely Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana and Mission Indradhanush to complete eradicate the issues related to these schemes. "With the efforts of the Narendra Modi Govenrment, now every home is 16,850 villages has access to electricity, LPG gas cylinders, and insurance protection. LED bulbs have also been distributed under the Ujala Yojana," Shah said, and added, "We are aiming to extend this experiment to all villages by next elections." West Bengal and Karnataka were not included in the initiative because of ongoing elections. (ANI)