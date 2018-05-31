Fuel price hike responsible for BJP's bypolls defeat: JD(U)

[India], May 31 (ANI): Janata Dal United (JDU) leader K. C. Tyagi on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)-defeat in various bypolls was due to the ongoing fuel price hike in the country.

"There is outrage across the country due to increase in the price of petrol and diesel. The constant rise in the price of fuel is also a reason for such poll results. Whenever fuel prices are hiked, especially in rural areas, it affects the prices of other commodities as well, other things also become expensive. Therefore, the hike should be immediately rolled back," Tyagi told ANI .

The BJP won in Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, defeating the Shiv Sena by 29572 votes, while it lost in the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency to the Nationalist Congress Party by a margin of over 27,000 votes. Also, Samajwadi Party's Naimul Hasan won Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur assembly bypoll, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal emerged victorious in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency. In Bihar's Jokihat, the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Shahnawaz Alam emerged victorious by a margin of more than 40,000 votes over JD(U)'s Murshid Alam.(ANI)