Fuel price-hike: TDP worker sets two-wheeler on fire in protest

[India], May 22 (ANI): In order to protest against the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, a Telugu Desam Party worker set his own two-wheeler on fire in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district area.

The incident took place in Nandigama village in Krishna district on Monday.

The local TDP leaders and cadre were protesting against petrol price rise when one of them decided to set his own two-wheeler on fire.

The petrol and diesel prices have been increased by 17 paise a litre and 21 paise per litre respectively in Delhi. The national petroleum companies have hiked the prices for the seventh day in a row.

With this, petrol prices hit a 56-month high of Rs 76.24 per litre, while diesel prices touched a record high of Rs 67.57 in the national capital. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, the petrol price touched Rs 82.47 per litre while diesel reached at Rs 71.66 per litre. Mumbai too is facing the brunt of fuel price hike as petrol touched Rs 84.70 per litre, while diesel hiked a record high of Rs 71.66 per litre in the metropolitan city. The fuel price hike has raised a concern across the nation and invited a wrath of the general public for whom transportation has become costlier and inconvenient. Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured the public that the government will soon take out a solution to tackle the situation. (ANI)