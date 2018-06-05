Fuel price: Jyotiraditya Scindia dubs Centre as 'Ek paise waali sarkar'

[India], June 5 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday hit out at the Centre for the marginal decline in the fuel prices and dubbed it as 'Ek paise waali sarkar'" (One Rupee Government).

The Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh also dragged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and asked why the state government is not taking any step in this regard.

"The Government is putting a blot on people of this nation by lowering fuel prices by 1 paise. I will call them 'Ek paise waali sarkar'," Scindia said.

"Most importantly Madhya Pradesh charges highest 28 percent VAT on petrol and 22 percent on diesel. If the Centre isn't doing anything, why is Shivraj government not lowering VAT?" He questioned. This comes after petrol prices across the metro cities were cut by 12-14 paise per litre compared with the previous day's prices, while Diesel prices were slashed by 9-10 paise per litre across the four metros. The lowering of fuel prices follows sixteen days of consecutive hikes, on the back of the surge in crude oil prices in the international market. (ANI)