Fuel price pokes hole in people's pocket

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to soar on Friday morning as petrol price in New Delhi is being sold at Rs 82.32 per litre while diesel at Rs 73.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at an all-time high of Rs 89.69 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre.

Yesterday, the petrol prices saw a hike of Rs 0.6 per litre in three metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata-to be sold at Rs 82.22, Rs. 89.60, Rs 84.70 respectively.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol in Chennai was increased by 7 paise to be sold at Rs 85.48.

However, the rates of diesel remained unchanged in these four cities. The fuel price has been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed international factors for the hike in the prices of petroleum products.



State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.82.16 Rs.82.16 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.01 Rs.84.01 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.54 Rs.89.54 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.41 Rs.85.41 0.00 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.82.52 Rs.82.78 -0.26 Petrol price in Noida Rs.81.85 Rs.81.80 0.05 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.82.82 Rs.82.82 0.00 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.81.00 Rs.80.96 0.04 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.10 Rs.79.10 0.00 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.12 Rs.87.12 0.00 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.62 Rs.82.84 -0.22 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.81.65 Rs.81.59 0.06 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.33 Rs.88.55 -0.22 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.85.52 Rs.85.65 -0.13 Petrol price in Delhi Rs.82.16 Rs.82.16 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.84.01 Rs.84.01 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.89.54 Rs.89.54 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.85.41 Rs.85.41 0.00 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.83.01 Rs.83.06 -0.05 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.82.52 Rs.82.78 -0.26 Petrol price in Noida Rs.81.85 Rs.81.80 0.05 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.81.69 Rs.81.69 0.00 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.80.57 Rs.80.69 -0.12 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.77.89 Rs.78.15 -0.26 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.82.30 Rs.82.44 -0.14 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.82.82 Rs.82.82 0.00 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.87.76 Rs.87.86 -0.10 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.81.00 Rs.80.96 0.04 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.79.10 Rs.79.10 0.00 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.82.34 Rs.82.35 -0.01 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.81.61 Rs.81.45 0.16 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.85.30 Rs.85.30 0.00 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.84.69 Rs.84.70 -0.01 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.87.12 Rs.87.12 0.00 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.80.20 Rs.80.16 0.04 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.77.78 Rs.77.50 0.28 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.82.62 Rs.82.84 -0.22 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.83.80 Rs.83.80 0.00 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.87.50 Rs.87.66 -0.16 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.80.62 Rs.80.04 0.58 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.81.65 Rs.81.59 0.06 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.75.88 Rs.75.80 0.08 Petrol price in Patna Rs.88.33 Rs.88.55 -0.22 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.70.70 Rs.70.70 0.00 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.82.51 Rs.82.50 0.01 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.80.96 Rs.81.03 -0.07 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.81.57 Rs.81.75 -0.18