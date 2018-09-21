  1. Sify.com
  4. Fuel price pokes hole in people's pocket

Last Updated: Fri, Sep 21, 2018 10:56 hrs
Fuel price rise

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to soar on Friday morning as petrol price in New Delhi is being sold at Rs 82.32 per litre while diesel at Rs 73.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at an all-time high of Rs 89.69 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre.

Yesterday, the petrol prices saw a hike of Rs 0.6 per litre in three metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata-to be sold at Rs 82.22, Rs. 89.60, Rs 84.70 respectively.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol in Chennai was increased by 7 paise to be sold at Rs 85.48.

However, the rates of diesel remained unchanged in these four cities.

The fuel price has been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed international factors for the hike in the prices of petroleum products.


State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21-09-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in New DelhiRs.82.16 Rs.82.16 0.00
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.01 Rs.84.01 0.00
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.54 Rs.89.54 0.00
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.41 Rs.85.41 0.00
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.82.52 Rs.82.78 -0.26
Petrol price in NoidaRs.81.85 Rs.81.80 0.05
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.82.82 Rs.82.82 0.00
Petrol price in BhubaneswarRs.81.00 Rs.80.96 0.04
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.10 Rs.79.10 0.00
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.12 Rs.87.12 0.00
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.62 Rs.82.84 -0.22
Petrol price in LucknowRs.81.65 Rs.81.59 0.06
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.33 Rs.88.55 -0.22
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.85.52 Rs.85.65 -0.13
Petrol price in DelhiRs.82.16 Rs.82.16 0.00
Petrol price in KolkataRs.84.01 Rs.84.01 0.00
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.89.54 Rs.89.54 0.00
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.85.41 Rs.85.41 0.00
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.83.01 Rs.83.06 -0.05
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.82.52 Rs.82.78 -0.26
Petrol price in NoidaRs.81.85 Rs.81.80 0.05
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.81.69 Rs.81.69 0.00
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.80.57 Rs.80.69 -0.12
Petrol price in AizwalRs.77.89 Rs.78.15 -0.26
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.82.30 Rs.82.44 -0.14
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.82.82 Rs.82.82 0.00
Petrol price in BhopalRs.87.76 Rs.87.86 -0.10
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.81.00 Rs.80.96 0.04
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.79.10 Rs.79.10 0.00
Petrol price in DehradunRs.82.34 Rs.82.35 -0.01
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.81.61 Rs.81.45 0.16
Petrol price in GangtokRs.85.30 Rs.85.30 0.00
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.84.69 Rs.84.70 -0.01
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.87.12 Rs.87.12 0.00
Petrol price in ImphalRs.80.20 Rs.80.16 0.04
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.77.78 Rs.77.50 0.28
Petrol price in JaipurRs.82.62 Rs.82.84 -0.22
Petrol price in JammuRs.83.80 Rs.83.80 0.00
Petrol price in JalandharRs.87.50 Rs.87.66 -0.16
Petrol price in KohimaRs.80.62 Rs.80.04 0.58
Petrol price in LucknowRs.81.65 Rs.81.59 0.06
Petrol price in PanjimRs.75.88 Rs.75.80 0.08
Petrol price in PatnaRs.88.33 Rs.88.55 -0.22
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.70.70 Rs.70.70 0.00
Petrol price in RaipurRs.82.51 Rs.82.50 0.01
Petrol price in RanchiRs.80.96 Rs.81.03 -0.07
Petrol price in ShillongRs.81.57 Rs.81.75 -0.18

