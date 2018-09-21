Fuel price pokes hole in people's pocket

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to soar on Friday morning as petrol price in New Delhi is being sold at Rs 82.32 per litre while diesel at Rs 73.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at an all-time high of Rs 89.69 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre.
Yesterday, the petrol prices saw a hike of Rs 0.6 per litre in three metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata-to be sold at Rs 82.22, Rs. 89.60, Rs 84.70 respectively.
Meanwhile, a litre of petrol in Chennai was increased by 7 paise to be sold at Rs 85.48.
However, the rates of diesel remained unchanged in these four cities.
The fuel price has been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed international factors for the hike in the prices of petroleum products.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21-09-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in New Delhi
|Rs.82.16
|Rs.82.16
|0.00
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.84.01
|Rs.84.01
|0.00
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.89.54
|Rs.89.54
|0.00
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.85.41
|Rs.85.41
|0.00
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.82.52
|Rs.82.78
|-0.26
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.81.85
|Rs.81.80
|0.05
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.82.82
|Rs.82.82
|0.00
|Petrol price in Bhubaneswar
|Rs.81.00
|Rs.80.96
|0.04
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.79.10
|Rs.79.10
|0.00
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.87.12
|Rs.87.12
|0.00
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.82.62
|Rs.82.84
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.81.65
|Rs.81.59
|0.06
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.88.33
|Rs.88.55
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.85.52
|Rs.85.65
|-0.13
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.82.16
|Rs.82.16
|0.00
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.84.01
|Rs.84.01
|0.00
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.89.54
|Rs.89.54
|0.00
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.85.41
|Rs.85.41
|0.00
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.83.01
|Rs.83.06
|-0.05
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.82.52
|Rs.82.78
|-0.26
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.81.85
|Rs.81.80
|0.05
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.81.69
|Rs.81.69
|0.00
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.80.57
|Rs.80.69
|-0.12
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.77.89
|Rs.78.15
|-0.26
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.82.30
|Rs.82.44
|-0.14
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.82.82
|Rs.82.82
|0.00
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.87.76
|Rs.87.86
|-0.10
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.81.00
|Rs.80.96
|0.04
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.79.10
|Rs.79.10
|0.00
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.82.34
|Rs.82.35
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.81.61
|Rs.81.45
|0.16
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.85.30
|Rs.85.30
|0.00
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.84.69
|Rs.84.70
|-0.01
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.87.12
|Rs.87.12
|0.00
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.80.20
|Rs.80.16
|0.04
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.77.78
|Rs.77.50
|0.28
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.82.62
|Rs.82.84
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.83.80
|Rs.83.80
|0.00
|Petrol price in Jalandhar
|Rs.87.50
|Rs.87.66
|-0.16
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.80.62
|Rs.80.04
|0.58
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.81.65
|Rs.81.59
|0.06
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.75.88
|Rs.75.80
|0.08
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.88.33
|Rs.88.55
|-0.22
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.70.70
|Rs.70.70
|0.00
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.82.51
|Rs.82.50
|0.01
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.80.96
|Rs.81.03
|-0.07
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.81.57
|Rs.81.75
|-0.18