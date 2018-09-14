Fuel prices climb to new highs on Friday

#FuelPrice : Petrol @ Rs 90.45 per litre, in #Maharashtra town highest in India. No relief for common man on #Ganeshutsav in #Parbhani.@htTweets @HTMumbai @htdelhi

The petrol price was increased by 28 paise per litre, while the diesel saw a hike of 22 paise per litre in the national capital, informed the Indian Oil Corporation.

On the other hand, the price of petrol rose to Rs 88.67 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is being sold at 77.82 per litre.

The continuous hike in the fuel price is being witnessed from past few days, causing much trouble to the common people.

Speaking about the soaring fuel price, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier said that the hike in fuel price in the country is due to international factors, and not under the Centre's control. (ANI)