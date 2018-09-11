Fuel prices continue the upward march amid protests

New Delhi: Despite Opposition's 'Bharat Bandh', fuel prices continued its northward march on Tuesday with petrol being sold at Rs 80.87 and diesel at Rs 72.97 per litre in the national capital.

Both the petrol and diesel prices saw hike of 14 paise per litre in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol and diesel have touched a new high of Rs 88.26 and Rs 77.47 per litre respectively.

The Congress party along with other Opposition parties called a nationwide strike across the country on Monday to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel and the falling value of the rupee against the US dollar.

As many as 21 opposition parties, both regional and national, extended their support to the countrywide strike.

