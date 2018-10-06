Fuel prices witness fresh hike

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Two days after the Central government provided relief to citizens by announcing reduction of fuel prices all over the country, petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a fresh hike on Saturday.

The price for petrol was hiked by 0.18 paise per litre whereas the price of Diesel saw a rise of 0.29 paise per litre.

After this hike, Petrol is being retailed at Rs 81.68 per litre and Diesel is being retailed at 73.24 per litre in the National capital.

Petrol prices in Mumbai have also witnessed a hike of 0.18 paise and are being sold at Rs 87.15 per litre, however, the price of diesel has decreased by 0.70 paise and it is being retailed at Rs 76.75 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena took a dig on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central and state government and termed the fuel price reduction as an insufficient small cut. The party in its mouthpiece, Saamna said that "the small cut in prices of diesel and petrol is like applying an ointment on a serious patient in an ICU. Accusing state and central government of harassing citizen by allowing fuel prices to sky-rocket, Shiv Sena also alleged that heavy taxes are being levied on these fuel commodities by State and Centre." On September 4, the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same. (ANI)