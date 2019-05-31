Full digitalisation of Waqf properties record, GI tagging for same : Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Soon after taking charge as Minister of Minority Affairs on Friday, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that there would be 100 per cent digitalization of the record related to waqf properties and Geographical Indication mapping of all Waqf properties.

"There would be 100 per cent digitalization of the records of Waqf properties. Further, we will launch a programme on war footing for the GI mapping of all waqf properties," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

He said that "3E" (Education, Employment and Empowerment) would be his priority with special focus on education of girl child.

"We will focus on 3E i.e. Education, Employment and Empowerment. For the education of girls large scale programmes would be launched, scholarships will be provided, ITI's, polytechnics and several other institutes for imparting training would be developed," said Naqvi. Naqvi has retained the Ministry of Minority Affairs. (ANI)