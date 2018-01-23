Full dress rehearsal of R-Day Parade starts at Rajpath

[India], Jan. 23 (ANI): A full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade has started at Rajpath in the national capital.

Among others, contingents of Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Delhi Police were seen marching on the ceremonial boulevard on Tuesday.

The rehearsal began at 9:50 a.m. from Vijay Chowk and the parade will end at Red Fort.

In line with this, a number of restrictions and traffic diversions have been put in place, especially around the India gate.

All the offices in the surrounding area of Rajpath will remain closed till 1 p.m. today. However Metro services will remain available for the commuters at all metro stations during the full dress rehearsal parade; but, boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk will not be permitted till 12 noon today. (ANI)