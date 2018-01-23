Full dress rehearsal of Republic Day parade held in Delhi

#WATCH Full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath in New #Delhi pic.twitter.com/USXHkS0RdV





The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the Parade.





In line with this, a number of restrictions and traffic diversions have been put in place, especially around the India gate.





All the offices in the surrounding area of Rajpath will remain closed till 1 p.m. today.





However Metro services will remain available for the commuters at all metro stations during the full dress rehearsal parade; but, boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk will not be permitted till 12 noon today.