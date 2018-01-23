Full dress rehearsal of Republic Day parade held in Delhi

New Delhi: A full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade has started at Rajpath in the national capital.
Among others, contingents of Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Delhi Police were seen marching on the ceremonial boulevard on Tuesday.
The rehearsal began at 9:50 a.m. from Vijay Chowk and the parade will end at Red Fort.
#WATCH Full dress rehearsal for the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath in New #Delhi pic.twitter.com/USXHkS0RdV— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the Parade.In line with this, a number of restrictions and traffic diversions have been put in place, especially around the India gate.All the offices in the surrounding area of Rajpath will remain closed till 1 p.m. today.However Metro services will remain available for the commuters at all metro stations during the full dress rehearsal parade; but, boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk will not be permitted till 12 noon today.