[India], Jan 7 (ANI): A full emergency was declared on an Air India aircraft arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, due to hydraulic failure on Sunday.

However, Air India aircraft 662 landed safely at 8:15 p.m. on Runway 27, as informed by the spokesperson the airport.

The full emergency was withdrawn at 8:29 p.m. (ANI)