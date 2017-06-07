Full of Freshness! Kashmir's cherry harvesting in full swing

[India], June 7 (ANI): The harvesting of mouth watering and delicious cherry fruit crop have stated in full swing in Kashmir valley.

The cherry growers of the valley are extremely busy with harvesting of cherry fruit crops and the growers are expected good turn over as rates of this mouth watering fruit crop is satisfactory in the markets of valley.

This year in early spring hail storm effects little bit on cherry blooms but after that climatic conditions goes totally changes and experts of horticulture department visits cherry orchards where they gives professional techniques to growers regarding the protection of their tress aimed to get quality cherry fruit crop.

The cherry crop is the second crop after the strawberry and growers of Kashmir valley are expecting a good production of cherry fruit this year as the quality of crop is good which results growers will get good rates. The cherry production continues from May-June till. About 25 percent of the states populations are directly or indirectly involved with the horticulture sector. The initial variety of cherry is the Avval number (first one), which is followed by double, gold cherry, makhmaly and the last and the most demanded, and tasty "mishry" cherry comes last. Cherry is mostly grown on the higher altitude location like Harwan, Dara, Kangan, Nishat, Tangamarg and Shopian. These regions of Kashmir witness extensive cherry cultivation. Many labors from Rajouri and Poonch Districts earn their livelihood during this cherry season in valley. (ANI)