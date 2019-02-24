Full statehood not possible: Sheila Dikshit on Kejriwal's protest

[India] Feb 24 (ANI): Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Sunday said that full statehood for Delhi, a demand made by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, would not be possible to implement immediately as Parliament is currently not in session and statehood can only be created through an act of the Constitution.

Dixit, a three-time chief minister of Delhi, also questioned the intention of Kejriwal behind his decision to hold indefinite fast for full statehood for the capital.

Speaking to ANI, Dixit said, "I don't understand how is he planning to receive full statehood for Delhi. The full statehood is created by the act of Constitution and now there is no time to change the Constitution. You have chosen a time when Parliament is not in session. What are his intentions?".

"It is not possible to achieve the full statehood at this point of time. Is he going to sit on fast forever," asked Dixit. On Saturday, Kejriwal had announced in the Delhi Assembly his intention to sit on an indefinite fast from March 1. The announcement by Kejriwal has come days after the Supreme Court ruled that the Centre and not the Delhi government, has the power to order investigations against corrupt officers in the capital. (ANI)