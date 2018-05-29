Fumed over fuel price, Punjab farmers hold tractor rally

[India], May 29 (ANI): The farmers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union held a tractor rally on Tuesday against the fuel price hike in Samrala, Punjab.

"A tractor consumes around 10 litres of diesel in one hour. Due to the hike, the cost of farming would increase by Rs. 400- 700 per hour. A farmer can't afford such exorbitant rates," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, the president of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

"We have come here in Samrala to hand over the keys of our tractors to the administration. We ask the government to bring fuel prices under GST," he added

Rajewal also accused the government of the farmer suicides all across the nation. As the fuel prices across the country touched a historic high for the 15th consecutive day, the general public has raised concern over the matter. (ANI)