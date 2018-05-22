G. Parameshwara to take oath as K'taka Dy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President G. Parameshwara will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, on Wednesday.

After a meeting between the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) over cabinet formation, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge K.C. Venugopal told reporters that only one deputy chief minister will be appointed.

Decisions regarding the distribution of the ministries and other portfolios between the allies were also taken in the meeting.

Congress's KR Ramesh Kumar will be the Speaker of Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha (assembly), while the deputy speaker will be appointed from the JD(S). "Out of 34 ministries, 22 will go with the Congress party, and 12 including the Chief Minister are with the JD(S)," Venugopal informed. "Rest of the ministry and portfolio allocation will be decided after the floor test," he added. Chief Minister-elect HD Kumaraswamy along with former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, K.C. Venugopal, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and the elder son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar were present in the meet. Kumaraswamy's swearing-in was earlier expected to take place on Monday, but it got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Among the confirmed attendees are United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan.