Gadchiroli encounter: Two more Naxals' bodies recovered

[India], Apr 25 (ANI): Days after an encounter broke out between Naxals and security forces in the jungles of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, two more bodies of Naxals were recovered from Indravati River on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 39.

In the encounter that began on April 20, 31 Naxals were killed, and six more were killed in Jimalgatta forest area the next day.

Said to be the biggest encounter in Maharashtra yet, several bodies have been recovered from different locations in the district, in the past four days.

The encounter first broke out in Etapalli's Boriya forest area after a team of Maharashtra Police's C-60 commandos, following specific inputs, was dispatched to the area. (ANI)