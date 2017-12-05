Gadkari orders to release Rs 381 crore for Polavaram Hydro Project

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari has issued orders to release Rs 381 crore for completion of the Polavaram Hydro Project by 2019.

The development came after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Gadkari over phone regarding the recent developments in the irrigation project.

Gadkari assured Naidu that the Centre would extend full support to the state government for completion of the project by 2019.

Requesting the Centre to release additional funds for rehabilitation and resettlement of people, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who is currently in South Korea, informed the union minister that the state government has already spent Rs 2,800 crore for the purpose.

In response, Gadkari told Naidu that the matter would be resolved soon. Meanwhile, Gadkari also convened a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh's water resources department officials on Tuesday. The Polavaram Hydro Project is a multi-purpose irrigation project which has been accorded the status of a national project by the union government. The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet had approved the Polavaram project in a meeting last week. (ANI)