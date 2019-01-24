Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 6-lane corridor from Akshardham to Saharanpur Bypass

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for the development of a six-lane, access controlled corridor from Akshardham in East Delhi to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat Road on the occasion of Republic Day on Saturday.

The 31.3 km road stretch is part of National Highway-709B that will run from Akshardham to Saharanpur Bypass. The alignment of the road will be from Akshardham, Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, Khazuri Khas in Delhi to Mandola and EPE Intersection, read a statement.

The corridor will be developed in two packages – first a 14.75 km stretch from Akshardham to Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and the other 16.57 km stretch from Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to EPE Intersection. There will be a 19 km elevated section. Being done at an estimated cost of Rs 2820 crore, the project includes construction of 3+3 lane service roads on either side of the highway, eight new underpasses, seven ramps connecting major roads, 15 major junctions, 34 minor junctions, and over-bridges at Delhi-Shahdara, New Delhi-Anand Vihar railway lines and Dilshad Garden-ISBT Metro Line. The high-speed signal-free corridor is expected to contribute to decongestion and considerable reduction in pollution levels in Delhi NCR, the statement added. Gadkari will be joined by Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Satya Pal Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs General V K Singh for the event. (ANI)