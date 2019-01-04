Gadkari to lay foundation stone of six NH projects in Rajasthan

[India], Jan 03(ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of six National Highways (NH) projects worth Rs 5379 crore in Jodhpur, Rajasthan this Saturday (January 5).

The projects include widening of Dangiyavas-Keru-Nagaur section of Jodhpur Ring Road to four lanes with paved shoulders, two and four laning with paved shoulders of Gagariya-Bawri Kalan-Sedwa-Bakhasar section of NH-925 and Sata-Gandhav section of NH-925A, and widening of Munabav-Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana-Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot section of NH-70 to two lanes with paved shoulders. These projects have a total length of 545.456 kilometres, costing a total amount of Rs 3631.20 crore.

The projects also include widening of Jaisalmer-Barmer section of NH-68 to two and four lanes with paved shoulders, widening of Barmer-Sanchor-Gujarat Border (upto Gandhav Bridge) section of NH-68 to two and four lanes with paved shoulders, and widening of Falodi-Jaisalmer section of NH-15 (New NH-11) to two and four lanes with paved shoulders. These projects have a total length of 398.171 kilometres, amounting to the tune of Rs 1747.54 crore. These projects will contribute towards the economic upliftment of Western Rajasthan, improve the security scenario with better connectivity with border areas, and improve connectivity between districts, tehsils and villages.(ANI)