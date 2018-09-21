Gadkari to visit Shillong; will inaugurate NH-06

New Delhi: Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be on a two-day visit to Shillong for an extensive review of the National Highways projects in the seven northeastern states, a government statement said on Friday.



The project, which is worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore, is currently underway in the seven northeastern states and each project will be personally reviewed by Gadkari during his visit on September 24 and 25.



"The Minister will review the status of each project in the presence of respective state chief ministers, PWD ministers, officials of Road Transport and Highways Ministry, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) and project contractors," a statement released by Gadkari's office said.





In addition to the review, Gadkari, on September 24, will also "inaugurate the 102 km Jowai-Ratacherra section of NH-06 in the state of Meghalaya" at an event at the State Convention Centre in Shillong. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will preside over the function.



"The NH-06 project, constructed at a cost of Rs 683 crore, will reduce the travel time between Jowai and Ratacherra from 4 hours to 2.5 hours," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.



The highway passes through the coal and cement producing belt and is a lifeline for the landlocked states of the northeast, it said.



"Improved connectivity will foster economic growth in the Barak Valley and surrounding areas, open up employment opportunities and improve overall living conditions in the region," it stated.



"The Jowai-Ratacherra highway will have 2 Toll Plazas, 17 bus shelters, 2 highway patrols and 2 ambulances, besides 2 wayside amenities," the statement added.

