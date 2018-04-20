Gaganshakti 2018: Defence Minister visits Chabua Air Base in Assam

[India] Apr 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday visited Chabua Air Force Station in Assam in connection with the air force's ongoing combat exercise Gaganshakti.

She was accompanied by Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa.

They also visited Pasighat Advanced Landing Ground to witness the demonstration by Su-30 MKI fighters, C-17 Globemaster aircraft and rocket loading on Mi-17 V5 helicopters.

The ongoing exercise is being held to showcase the air dominance over the entire extended area of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The scale of the exercise can be gauged from the fact that just from air force over 300 officers and more than 15,000 airmen have been mobilised. Joint operations scenario with the army and the navy are also a part of this exercise. The pan India synergised exercise will showcase the multi-spectrum capabilities, both offensive and defensive. The IAF will conduct all terrain operations- desert, high altitude, maritime scenarios and special operations- in the real time. The exercise will go on till April 23. (ANI)