Gambhir-Atishi spat intensifies: AAP to file defamation case against ex-cricketer

[India], May 10 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will file a defamation case against former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi constituency Gautam Gambhir for allegedly circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against AAP leader Atishi Marlena.

This comes a day after Gambhir sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding an unconditional apology over the "defamatory" comments against him.

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said, "The kind of language Gautam Gambhir has used in the paper is terrible (wahiyat). It is shameful to read it. How dare he speak against me, Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena? How is he filing a defamation case? We are the ones being defamed, we will file a defamation case against him. We will try to send a defamation notice to him today."

"I advise Gautam Gambhir to see TV interviews of his party leaders and take the action which he has committed to do," he added.

On Thursday, Atishi had accused Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her. "They have shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is a very good example of a mixed breed'," she had told media here.

However, Gambhir, while rubbishing the same, asserted that if proven guilty, he would retire from politics.

"If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation would be written by Arvind Kejriwal and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir. "If they have proof I am ready to take retirement from politics today itself. I will take retirement on May 23 if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as Delhi Chief Minister and retire from politics?" he asked.

Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

East Delhi constituency will witness a triangular contest between Gambhir, Atishi and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely. (ANI)