Gandhi family corrupt, looting nation: BJP

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday came down heavily on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, alleging that they belong to a family that indulged in corruption and looted the country.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the rejection of pleas of Sonia and Rahul in National Herald case is "a great victory against corruption." Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court rejected the petitions of Rahul and Sonia against the IT notice seeking tax reassessment related to the National Herald and Young India transactions for the financial year 2011-2012.

"Gandhi family today is known as a family who does tax evasion, a family of corrupts and a family who conspires against law of the land. They are looting this nation. The income tax reassessment will be done. This is a great victory against corruption," he added. Patra further said that the Congress party had called the Bharat Bandh as they knew that their pleas would be rejected. "Gandhi family, including Rahul, Sonia knew well, that they will lose the case in Delhi High Court today (National Herald case). Hence, they called for a Bharat Bandh. They have been only lying. These people do not have morality, and that is why they gave a call for a Bharat Bandh," he added. Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Patra claimed that all the members of the Gandhi family are "hand in gloves in corruption." (ANI)