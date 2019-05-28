Gandhi family protects Congress in all crises: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar

[India], May 28 (ANI): Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed dismay over Congress' performance in the Lok Sabha elections and also asserted that the Gandhi family has protected the party in times of crisis.

"I never expected such a big loss for the Congress party. Let's all sit together and work out (a solution). I have just arrived in Bengaluru and I have to meet my party leaders and committee. Congress can't be wiped out. Gandhi family has been protecting the party in all crises," he told media.

Earlier, on his arrival in Bengaluru on Monday, Shivakumar on being asked about poll results said he follows Mahatma Gandhi's theory. "I just know who won and who lost. I don't have further details. Usually, I get messages, I don't know anything further. I'm just following Gandhi ji's theory "Don't hear bad, don't speak bad and don't see bad," the Congressman told reporters. In view of the tumultuous political developments in Karnataka, Congress party's state unit has called for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on May 29 in Bengaluru. The BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member Karnataka Assembly, while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it, leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S). (ANI)