Gandhi family used INS Virat as personal taxi during vacation: Modi

[India], May 08 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Gandhi family claiming that INS Virat was used as a "personal taxi" by them for 10 days while they were vacationing at an island.

Accusing the Gandhi family of compromising with national security, Modi claimed that Indian Navy personnel were stationed at the island in service of late Rajiv Gandhi and his family.

Modi was referring to the Lakshadweep vacation took by Former prime minister and his family in 1987.

"Even Navy personnel were put on service of Rajiv Gandhi and his family while they were vacationing at an island. INS Virat was also stationed at the island for 10 days during that time. At the time when INS Virat was positioned for protection of maritime boundaries, it was sent to take Rajiv Gandhi and his family to an island for their holiday. Even his in-laws were onboard INS Virat. Is it not a compromise of national security?" he said at the Ramlila Maidan rally. "Has anyone heard that anyone goes on a holiday in a warship? Don't get astonished but this has happened. The biggest dynast family of Congress used INS Virat as their personal taxi," he asserted. All seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi will be going to polls on May 8. Results will be declared on May 23. In 2014 general elections, BJP have won all seven seats in the national capital. (ANI)