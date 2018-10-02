Gandhi Jayanti: Adityanath, Fadnavis pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister called on the countrymen to get inspired by Gandhi's principles and lead their lives on his ideologies. "We are paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary. We all should be influenced by his principles, and we should lead our lives on his principles," Adityanath said as he along with several other leaders gathered at the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj to mark the launch of 150th-anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Echoing similar views, Governor Ram Naik said, "I believe that the principle with which Mahatma Gandhi fought for freedom, should inspire us and we should follow the same principles in our daily lives."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in 'Padayatra' to mark the commencement of 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat today, on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister will also attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention (MGISC) at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre later today. MGISC is a four-day international conference that has brought together Sanitation ministers and other leaders in WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) from around the world.

At this event, Prime Minister Modi will visit a mini digital exhibition. He will be accompanied by Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. From the dais, the dignitaries will launch commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi, and a medley CD based on Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn - "Vaishnav Jan."

The Swachh Bharat Awards will also be distributed at the occasion. (ANI)